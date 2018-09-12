WTFasho NEWS: Eating Into The Profits

A deli worker in Ohio is accused of eating into the grocery store’s profits — literally.

An employee of a Giant Eagle allegedly ate three to five slices of ham every day on the job for eight years. She’s under investigation for theft totaling $9200. Authorities say she would occasionally gulp down a slice or two of salami as well.

No arrest has been made while prosecutors review the evidence. (Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office)

Fasho Thoughts:

That math doesn’t really add up. It’s like more than $20 worth of ham a week. If she worked five days a week and averaged four slice of ham a day, that’s $1 per slice.

Maybe she was just eating the end pieces that nobody wants.

McDonald’s has the Hamburglar. Giant Eagle has the ham-burglar.

Good thing she didn’t work at a bar.

