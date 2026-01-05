RIP MTV: 25 Iconic Moments We’ll Never Forget

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

MTV launched in 1981 with a simple but revolutionary idea: play music videos around the clock. Its first broadcast, “Video Killed the Radio Star,” felt prophetic, as the network quickly transformed how audiences discovered music and how artists built their images. MTV wasn’t just a channel, it was a cultural engine that blended sound, fashion, and attitude into a new visual language, turning musicians into global stars and making youth culture the center of pop conversation.

For hip hop, MTV’s rise was complicated but ultimately transformative. In its early years, the network was slow to embrace rap, reflecting broader industry resistance to the genre. But once shows like Yo! MTV Raps arrived, hip hop exploded into the mainstream. The platform helped turn regional scenes into national movements, introducing artists, styles, and slang to suburban living rooms around the world. MTV gave hip hop a visual identity, amplifying its storytelling, fashion, and political edge, and helping cement the genre as the dominant cultural force it would become.

What once defined popular culture now reacts to it from the sidelines, overshadowed by YouTube, TikTok, and streaming platforms. MTV’s decline marks the end of a shared musical experience, a time when millions watched the same videos, felt the same moments, and learned the culture together in real time.

Let’s look back at 25 moments, shows and controversies we’ll never forget.

Tupac Addresses Hughes Brothers on Yo MTV Raps