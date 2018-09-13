BET HIP HOP AWARDS: Nominations Announced

The 2018 BET Hip Hop Award nominations are in. Just like the AMAs, Drake and Cardi B lead the pack.
Drizzy got a whopping 11 nominations, while Bardi trails with 10. At number-three is Childish Gambino, who snagged six nods with his final album.
Drizzy’s nominations include Best Hip Hop Video, Album of the Year, Hot Ticket Performer, Lyricist of the Year, MVP of the Year, Single of the Year, Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse, Best Collab Duo or Group and Hustler of the Year.
One of the most interesting categories will be Best New Hip Hop Artist, where names like Blocboy JB, Juice WRLD, Lil Baby, Rich the Kid, and XXXTentacion will duke it out.
The awards will be taped on October 6th at The Fillmore Miami Beach. Fans will have to wait until October 16th to catch the action on TV.
Best Hip Hop Video
Cardi B – “I Like It” f/ Bad Bunny & J Balvin
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Kendrick Lamar – “Loyalty” f/ Rihanna
Migos – “Walk It Talk It” f/ Drake
Hot Ticket Performer
Cardi B
Childish Gambino
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Travis Scott
Album of the Year
Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy
Drake – Scorpion
J. Cole – KOD
Migos – Culture II
The Carters – Everything Is Love
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Dave Meyers & The Little Homies
Director X
Eif Rivera
Hiro Murai
Karena Evans
Lyricist of the Year
Childish Gambino
Drake
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
Travis Scott
MVP of the Year
Cardi B
Childish Gambino
Drake
J. Cole
Travis Scott
Producer of the Year
Ben Billions
DJ Esco
DJ Mustard
Metro Boomin
Pharrell Williams
Best Collabo, Duo or Group
21 Savage & Offset & Metro Boomin – “Ric Flair Drip”
Blocboy JB – “Look Alive” f. Drake
Cardi B – “I Like It” f/ Bad Bunny & J Balvin
Post Malone – “Rockstar” f/ 21 Savage
The Carters – “Ape****”
Single of the Year
“Ape**** – The Carters
“God’s Plan” – Drake
“I Like It” – Cardi B f/ Bad Bunny & J Balvin
“Nice for What” – Drake
“This Is America” – Childish Gambino
Best New Hip Hop Artist
Blocboy JB
Juice Wrld
Lil Baby
Rich the Kid
XXXTENTACION
Best Mixtape
BlocBoy JB – Simi
Future – Beast Mode 2
Juicy J – Shut Da [Eff] Up
Lil Wayne – Dedication 6: Reloaded
Zoey Dollaz – Sorry Not Sorry
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi” (Cardi B f/ 21 Savage)
Cardi B – “Motorsport” (Migos f/ Cardi B & Nicki Minaj)
Drake – “Look Alive” (Blocboy JB f/ Drake)
Kendrick Lamar – “New Freezer” (Rich the Kid f/ Kendrick Lamar)
Nicki Minaj – “Big Bank” (YG f/ 2 Chainz, Big Sean & Nicki Minaj)
Impact Track
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Dej Loaf & Leon Bridges – “Liberated”
Lecrae – “I’ll Find You” f/ Tori Kelly
Meek Mill – “Stay Woke” f/ Miguel
N.E.R.D – “1,000” f/ Future
DJ of the Year
Calvin Harris
DJ Envy
DJ Drama
DJ Khaled
DJ Mustard
Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip Hop Style)
Cardi B
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Travis Scott
Best Hip Hop Online Site/App
ALLHIPHOP
Complex
Hot New Hip Hop
Worldstar
XXL
Hustler of the Year
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
JAY-Z
Kendrick Lamar
Travis Scott
Fasho Thoughts:
- Nobody cares about the awards at award shows. Wake me up when the performers are announced.
- Would XXXTentacion be up for all these awards if he hadn’t passed?
- Will Drake even bother to show up?
- It’s not even fair letting Drake and Cardi compete with everyone else.
- Another list of nominations announced and another Nicki Minaj Queen snub. You know Cardi must be loving this.
- Someone should probably go check on Nicki.
- The fact that this is pre-taped gives them plenty of time to find juicy reaction shots.
- If Drake wants to win more trophies, he’ll have to start directing videos or create his own hip hop blog.