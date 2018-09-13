BET HIP HOP AWARDS: Nominations Announced

The 2018 BET Hip Hop Award nominations are in. Just like the AMAs, Drake and Cardi B lead the pack.

Drizzy got a whopping 11 nominations, while Bardi trails with 10. At number-three is Childish Gambino, who snagged six nods with his final album.

Drizzy’s nominations include Best Hip Hop Video, Album of the Year, Hot Ticket Performer, Lyricist of the Year, MVP of the Year, Single of the Year, Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse, Best Collab Duo or Group and Hustler of the Year.

One of the most interesting categories will be Best New Hip Hop Artist, where names like Blocboy JB, Juice WRLD, Lil Baby, Rich the Kid, and XXXTentacion will duke it out.

The awards will be taped on October 6th at The Fillmore Miami Beach. Fans will have to wait until October 16th to catch the action on TV.

Best Hip Hop Video

Cardi B – “I Like It” f/ Bad Bunny & J Balvin

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Kendrick Lamar – “Loyalty” f/ Rihanna

Migos – “Walk It Talk It” f/ Drake

Hot Ticket Performer

Cardi B

Childish Gambino

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott

Album of the Year

Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy

Drake – Scorpion

J. Cole – KOD

Migos – Culture II

The Carters – Everything Is Love

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Dave Meyers & The Little Homies

Director X

Eif Rivera

Hiro Murai

Karena Evans

Lyricist of the Year

Childish Gambino

Drake

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott

MVP of the Year

Cardi B

Childish Gambino

Drake

J. Cole

Travis Scott

Producer of the Year

Ben Billions

DJ Esco

DJ Mustard

Metro Boomin

Pharrell Williams

Best Collabo, Duo or Group

21 Savage & Offset & Metro Boomin – “Ric Flair Drip”

Blocboy JB – “Look Alive” f. Drake

Cardi B – “I Like It” f/ Bad Bunny & J Balvin

Post Malone – “Rockstar” f/ 21 Savage

The Carters – “Ape****”

Single of the Year

“Ape**** – The Carters

“God’s Plan” – Drake

“I Like It” – Cardi B f/ Bad Bunny & J Balvin

“Nice for What” – Drake

“This Is America” – Childish Gambino

Best New Hip Hop Artist

Blocboy JB

Juice Wrld

Lil Baby

Rich the Kid

XXXTENTACION

Best Mixtape

BlocBoy JB – Simi

Future – Beast Mode 2

Juicy J – Shut Da [Eff] Up

Lil Wayne – Dedication 6: Reloaded

Zoey Dollaz – Sorry Not Sorry

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi” (Cardi B f/ 21 Savage)

Cardi B – “Motorsport” (Migos f/ Cardi B & Nicki Minaj)

Drake – “Look Alive” (Blocboy JB f/ Drake)

Kendrick Lamar – “New Freezer” (Rich the Kid f/ Kendrick Lamar)

Nicki Minaj – “Big Bank” (YG f/ 2 Chainz, Big Sean & Nicki Minaj)

Impact Track

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Dej Loaf & Leon Bridges – “Liberated”

Lecrae – “I’ll Find You” f/ Tori Kelly

Meek Mill – “Stay Woke” f/ Miguel

N.E.R.D – “1,000” f/ Future

DJ of the Year

Calvin Harris

DJ Envy

DJ Drama

DJ Khaled

DJ Mustard

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip Hop Style)

Cardi B

Migos

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Travis Scott

Best Hip Hop Online Site/App

ALLHIPHOP

Complex

Hot New Hip Hop

Worldstar

XXL

Hustler of the Year

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

JAY-Z

Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott

Fasho Thoughts:

Nobody cares about the awards at award shows. Wake me up when the performers are announced.

Would XXXTentacion be up for all these awards if he hadn’t passed?

Will Drake even bother to show up?

It’s not even fair letting Drake and Cardi compete with everyone else.

Another list of nominations announced and another Nicki Minaj Queen snub. You know Cardi must be loving this.

The fact that this is pre-taped gives them plenty of time to find juicy reaction shots.

If Drake wants to win more trophies, he’ll have to start directing videos or create his own hip hop blog.

