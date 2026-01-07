Blue Ivy Carter Turns 14: A Young Star Building Her Own Legacy

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Blue Ivy Carter, the eldest child of global icons Beyoncé and Jay-Z, is officially 14 years old—and she’s already built an impressive résumé that many adults can only dream of.

From the world’s biggest stages to Hollywood studios, Blue Ivy has confidently stepped into the spotlight, proving that talent, discipline, and creativity clearly run in the family.

One of her most talked-about accomplishments came while touring with her mother. Blue Ivy joined Beyoncé on stage during major concert tours, dancing alongside her and even delivering solo performances. Her confidence, precision, and stage presence quickly caught fans’ attention, turning her into a standout performer in her own right.

Blue Ivy also made her feature film debut in Mufasa: The Lion King, the prequel to Disney’s The Lion King. Her voice performance impressed both audiences and the film’s director, further showcasing her versatility beyond the music stage.

At just 9 years old, Blue Ivy made history by winning a Grammy Award for Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl.” The win made her the second-youngest Grammy winner ever—an extraordinary milestone that cemented her place in music history.

Beyond music and film, Blue Ivy has explored other creative outlets. She narrated the audiobook version of the beloved children’s book Hair Love, earning praise for her expressive storytelling. She’s also shown off her artistic side through makeup, even transforming her grandmother Tina Knowles into a skeleton for Halloween—a moment that went viral and highlighted her playful creativity.

At only 14, Blue Ivy Carter continues to grow, evolve, and shine across multiple platforms. While her parents are legends, she’s clearly carving her own path—and the world is watching.