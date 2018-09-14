CLOSE
Cincy
Home > Cincy

EMINEM: Responds to MGK Diss

2 reads
Leave a comment

Eminem finally made time to respond to Machine Gun Kelly’s “Rap Devil” diss track.

In an interview, Em told Sway Calloway that MGK got on his radar when he went on a press run talking about how hot Eminem’s daughter Hailie is. But apparently that’s not why he decided to diss Kelly on Kamikaze. What actually triggered Marshall was when Kelly claimed that his “favorite rapper” got him banned from Shade 45. Em laughed off those allegations, saying, “Like I’m trying to hinder his career. I don’t give a [damn] about your career. You think I actually…think about you? You know how many [effing] rappers are better than you?”

Em apparently feels conflicted about responding to the barbs, subliminal and sneak disses of artists he feels are lesser than himself. He says if he responds, he makes whoever he’s targeting bigger by association, and he doesn’t really want to give MGK that boost.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • This feud makes them both more relevant.
  • It wouldn’t be the first time an established star felt threatened by another artist on the come-up.
  • Em’s talking out of both sides of his mouth.
  • He’s damned if he does, damned if he doesn’t.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

diss , donjuanfasho , Eminem , fasho celebrity news , mgk , responds , TO

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close