Windows Smashed at Vice President JD Vance’s Walnut Hills Home

Suspect William DeFoor damaged VP Vance's home, causing over $28,000 in damages

DeFoor has a history of prior incidents, including trespassing and vandalism

Questions about the security response, as Vance was not home during the incident

A man is in custody after authorities say he damaged windows at Vice President JD Vance’s East Walnut Hills home overnight.

Channel 5 (WLWT) cameras captured visible damage to multiple windows as officers remained on scene for several hours early Monday. The Secret Service confirmed a suspect was detained by federal agents and then arrested by Cincinnati police shortly after midnight.

The Secret Service said it is coordinating the investigation with CPD and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Federal prosecutors identified the suspect as William DeFoor (26), who now faces a mix of local and federal charges.

Court documents allege DeFoor was seen by a Secret Service agent and captured on security footage walking onto the property without permission. Investigators say he damaged four windows and a vehicle on the property. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the windows were part of enhanced security assets owned by the federal government, with damages estimated at more than $28,000.

Locally, DeFoor is charged with criminal damaging/endangering, criminal trespass and obstructing official business along with felony vandalism. Federally, he faces charges that include damaging government property, engaging in physical violence on restricted grounds and assaulting, resisting or impeding federal officers.

Vice President Vance had been in Cincinnati for the past week but left Sunday afternoon. He later addressed the incident in a statement posted to X, saying he and his family were not home at the time.

Questions have since surfaced about how the suspect was able to reach the home before being stopped. According to police, a Secret Service agent witnessed the suspect run toward the house with a hammer and begin smashing windows. Security cameras were mounted throughout the property, and an agent was positioned at the driveway entrance later that day.

DeFoor’s criminal history includes multiple prior incidents. In 2023, he was arrested for trespassing at UC Health’s Psychiatric Emergency Services building but was later found not competent to stand trial and the charges were dismissed. In 2024, he was charged with vandalism after breaking windows at two Hyde Park businesses. Court records show he was granted treatment in lieu of conviction and was still enrolled in that program at the time of this latest incident.

DeFoor is expected to appear in court Tuesday. As of Monday night, the Secret Service had not publicly addressed questions about whether the response would have been different had the Vance family been home. Workers were seen replacing damaged windows later that morning.





