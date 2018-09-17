BRETT KAVANAUGH: Woman Who Accused Him Of Sexual Assault Comes Forward

The woman who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her more than three decades ago has revealed her identity and said that the incident happened at a party when they were both in high school. She claims Kavanaugh held her down on a bed, groped her and put his hand over her mouth to muffle her screams.

The woman is 51-year-old Christine Blasey Ford, a research psychologist at Palo Alto University in Northern California. In an interview with The Washington Post she said, “I thought he might inadvertently kill me. He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing.”

Kavanaugh, who was nominated for the Supreme Court by Donald Trump, has denied the allegations. On Friday, the White House issued a letter from 65 women who claim they knew Kavanaugh in high school and vouched for his character.

The Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee want Kavanaugh’s nomination put on hold so the allegations can be investigated. However, Republicans on the committee are still pushing for a vote on his nomination on Thursday. (The New York Times)

Fasho Thoughts:

This is a pretty serious allegation. His nomination should definitely be put on hold.

This happened more than 30 years ago. Who didn’t do crazy stuff when they were younger?

This seems like a Hail Mary attempt by the Democrats to derail Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Then again, the Republicans didn’t even give Obama‘s pick, Merrick Garland, a hearing.

