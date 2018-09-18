AMBER ROSE: Engagement Ring Stolen

Amber Rose’s engagement ring was stolen, and she thinks it was an inside job.

Even though she and Wiz Khalifa got divorced a couple years back, she held onto the ring as a symbol of their bond. She even plans to give it to her son one day.

But a couple days ago, she noticed that the memento had gone missing. She assumes it was an inside job, but tells paparazzi, “I have no proof. I just want my ring back! I don’t want the money, I just want my ring back. So I’m trying to figure out if somebody took it to a pawn shop or something like that right now.”

She filed a police report when she first noticed the ring was gone. The value is pegged at around $150,000. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

Amber admits a ton of people come in and out of her house all the time, so she’s not sure when the ring went missing.

Maybe whoever stole it didn’t realize how important it was to her.

Sounds like it might be time to make her inner circle a little smaller.

Sometimes it’s hard to know who you can really trust.

