AMBER ROSE: Engagement Ring Stolen

Amber Rose’s engagement ring was stolen, and she thinks it was an inside job.
Even though she and Wiz Khalifa got divorced a couple years back, she held onto the ring as a symbol of their bond. She even plans to give it to her son one day.
But a couple days ago, she noticed that the memento had gone missing. She assumes it was an inside job, but tells paparazzi, “I have no proof. I just want my ring back! I don’t want the money, I just want my ring back. So I’m trying to figure out if somebody took it to a pawn shop or something like that right now.”
She filed a police report when she first noticed the ring was gone. The value is pegged at around $150,000. (TMZ)
Fasho Thoughts:
- Amber admits a ton of people come in and out of her house all the time, so she’s not sure when the ring went missing.
- Maybe whoever stole it didn’t realize how important it was to her.
- Sounds like it might be time to make her inner circle a little smaller.
- Sometimes it’s hard to know who you can really trust.
