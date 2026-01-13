The Artists With The Most Weeks At No. 1 On The Billboard 200???

Source: MEGA / Getty

Mariah Carey, Drake, and Michael Jackson Among Artists With the Most Weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200

A handful of music legends have dominated the Billboard 200 album chart, racking up historic runs at the number-one spot and leaving a lasting impact on the industry. Among them are Mariah Carey, Drake, Eminem, and, of course, The Beatles—who continue to reign supreme decades later.

The Beatles hold the all-time record with an astonishing 132 total weeks at number one, a benchmark that remains unmatched and underscores their unparalleled influence in music history.

Michael Jackson follows as one of the most dominant solo artists on the chart. He amassed 51 weeks at number one, with 37 of those weeks coming during 1983 and 1984 thanks to the global phenomenon Thriller. The album not only defined an era but reshaped what commercial success could look like.

Drake has also etched his name into the record books, logging 37 weeks at number one. That achievement makes him the hip-hop artist with the most time atop the Billboard 200, as well as the Canadian artist with the longest reign at the chart’s summit—further solidifying his era-defining run.

Rounding out the elite group is Mariah Carey, who has earned 30 total weeks at number one, all from standard studio releases. Her consistency and longevity across decades continue to set her apart as one of the most successful artists in chart history.

Together, these artists represent different generations, genres, and sounds—but they all share one thing in common: sustained excellence at the highest level of the Billboard 200.