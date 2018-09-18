TOP 5 Ways TOO Not Lose Your Voice!!

Bruh if you know anything about Micah Dixon you would know that a lot of times she stays losing her voice of getting hoarse from talking so much, and probably because she doesn’t have her proper vocal training.

This is Micah Dixon writing to you by the way, so I myself have found ways to keep my voice together, and these are all from experiences.

Clear throat Drink Tea Daily w/ a lemon and honey Do vocal warm ups Stay Hydrated Get enough sleep and rest don’t drink too much liquor

I hope that helps you out

