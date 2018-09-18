It’s About Time! Katt Williams Apologizes To Tiffany Haddish For Questioning Her Success

Days after Katt Williams claimed Tiffany Haddish didn’t deserve her success, the two seem to have made up at the 2018 Emmys.
Backstage at the awards show on Monday night (Sep. 17), the duo posed for a series of pictures that the “Night School” star beautifully hashtagged: #winners.
In one, Williams, who won an Emmy for Best Guest Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for “Atlanta,” appears to be on his knees in front of a giddy Haddish.
Williams later confirmed to TMZ that all is good between the two.
‘[Tiffany] and I never had any beef,” he told the gossip site.
“I was really just sorry that I mentioned Wanda Sykes or Tiffany’s name,” Williams continued.
“I was in a conversation with a non-female comedian about female comedians. That was a no-no. So I’ve been chastised enough by Wanda Sykes and others to see the error of my ways.”
Well…in fairness, this is a 180 from comments he made last week.
As we previously reported, Williams told V-103’s “Frank and Wanda In The Morning Show” the following: “She’s been doing comedy since she was 16. You can’t tell me your favorite Tiffany Haddish joke. Why? Because she ain’t done a tour yet. She ain’t done a special. She has not proven the ability to tell jokes back to back for an hour to nobody.”
He added, “They like her because she wanna sleep with a white man. That’s why the only thing she said was I wanna give it to Brad Pitt. She said she’s got a diseased vajayjay ain’t nobody checking for that.”
Thankfully, Haddish seems to be on the same page, telling TMZ that she’s open to even working with Williams in the future.
BEAUTIES: Would you be as forgiving?
