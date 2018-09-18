CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

It’s About Time! Katt Williams Apologizes To Tiffany Haddish For Questioning Her Success

The two recent Emmy winners seem to have made ammends after Williams had not-so-nice things to say about the "Night School" star.

4 reads
Leave a comment
Rick Ross 40th Birthday Celebration

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Days after Katt Williams claimed Tiffany Haddish didn’t deserve her success, the two seem to have made up at the 2018 Emmys.

Backstage at the awards show on Monday night (Sep. 17), the duo posed for a series of pictures that the “Night School” star beautifully hashtagged: #winners.

In one, Williams, who won an Emmy for Best Guest Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for “Atlanta,” appears to be on his knees in front of a giddy Haddish.

View this post on Instagram

#emmys2018 #success #winners

A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish) on

Williams later confirmed to TMZ that all is good between the two.

‘[Tiffany] and I never had any beef,” he told the gossip site.

“I was really just sorry that I mentioned Wanda Sykes or Tiffany’s name,” Williams continued.

“I was in a conversation with a non-female comedian about female comedians. That was a no-no. So I’ve been chastised enough by Wanda Sykes and others to see the error of my ways.”

Well…in fairness, this is a 180 from comments he made last week.

As we previously reported, Williams told V-103’s “Frank and Wanda In The Morning Show” the following: “She’s been doing comedy since she was 16. You can’t tell me your favorite Tiffany Haddish joke. Why? Because she ain’t done a tour yet. She ain’t done a special. She has not proven the ability to tell jokes back to back for an hour to nobody.”

He added, “They like her because she wanna sleep with a white man. That’s why the only thing she said was I wanna give it to Brad Pitt. She said she’s got a diseased vajayjay ain’t nobody checking for that.”

Thankfully, Haddish seems to be on the same page, telling TMZ that she’s open to even working with Williams in the future.

BEAUTIES: Would you be as forgiving?

RELATED NEWS:

Tiffany Haddish Had This Classy Response To Katt Williams’ Comments That She Doesn’t Deserve Her Success

John Legend’s EGOT is the Perfect Opener To The Blackest Emmys Yet & Why You Should Watch

Tiffany Haddish Was Ready To Give Drake The Business But He Cancelled On Her

Tracee Ellis-Ross

Black Hollywood Showed Up And Showed Out At The 2018 Emmys

20 photos Launch gallery

Black Hollywood Showed Up And Showed Out At The 2018 Emmys

Continue reading Black Hollywood Showed Up And Showed Out At The 2018 Emmys

Black Hollywood Showed Up And Showed Out At The 2018 Emmys

The 2018 Emmy's had us rooting for everybody Black. Black Hollywood showed up and shined at the Emmy Awards and we were shook by all the fashion and style! Whether it was Emmy Nominee Issa Rae's looking ready to win in a plunging Vera Wang jumpsuit decorated with over 3000 crystals or Regina King showing off in a show-stopping look wearing a neon Christian Siriano gown, Black Hollywood was giving us lewk after lewk! We rounded up a gallery of all of Black Hollywood that was in attendance at the 2018 Emmy Awards. Check it out to see all your favorite stars and discover what they were wearing on the red carpet. Tell us in the comment section which look was your favorite and why!  

It’s About Time! Katt Williams Apologizes To Tiffany Haddish For Questioning Her Success was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 12 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close