WTFasho: A Whopper Of A Misunderstanding

An Ohio man who really wanted to have it his way nearly ended up in jail after calling 911 to complain that Burger King refused to accept his discount coupon.

The man, whose name was not released, caused a ruckus in one of the fast food chain’s Cleveland locations after being told he couldn’t get the buy-one, get-one-free Whopper deal he was hoping for. He dialed the emergency number and told the dispatcher, “I am at the Burger King up on Madison and [West] 117th, and I have two coupons for a free Whopper. The guy took my coupons and he won’t give them back to me and he won’t give me the free Whopper that they call for either.”

The dispatcher told the man his issue wasn’t an emergency, but he refused to leave the restaurant — until cops were sent to remove him. It turns out that he’d obtained the coupons in Texas, the only state where they were valid. (WOIO)

