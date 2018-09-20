CLOSE
WTFasho: Plies Arrested At The Airport In Tampa, Florida

Plies is the third rapper this year to get busted with a gun in his carry-on luggage (the other two were Juelz Santana and T-Pain). The 42-year-old rapper was busted trying to get on a flight in Tampa, Florida when TSA detected an unloaded Glock 43 handgun accompanied by a fully-loaded magazine. Since he didn’t have a permit for the gun, he was taken into custody by airport police for carrying a concealed weapon. He’s expected o be transferred to Hillsborough County Jail. Despite not having a valid permit on him, Plies is a registered gun owner, who apparently grabbed the wrong bag before heading off to the airport.  (TMZ)

Got to be more careful Plies What The Fasho!

Don Juan Fasho

