CLOSE
National
Home > National

Campaigning While Black Too Often Involves Police Encounters

Sheila Stubbs was campaigning when police received a call about a suspected drug deal.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Another Black political candidate came forward with what has become all too common in the 2018 campaign season–the police questioning them after receiving a 911 call for doing what all candidates do, knock on doors and hand out campaign flyers.

See Also: Campaigning While Black: Political Candidate Says He Was Racially Profiled

Madison, Wisconsin police confronted Sheila Stubbs, who’s expected to become the first Black state assemblywoman for the 77th District, while she was campaigning door-to-door in her district, CBS News reported on Wednesday.

“I felt humiliated. I felt outraged, I felt angry. I felt embarrassed,” Stubbs recalled of the August incident.

A police officer questioned Stubbs about what she was doing in that neighborhood after receiving a call about a “suspicious vehicle” from someone who lives in the community. The caller suspected that Stubbs was sitting in a car waiting to purchase drugs.

The reality was far from that. Stubbs, 47, had been in her vehicle with her eight-year-old daughter and mother preparing to distribute campaign literature.

News of the incident comes on the heels of police officers confronting an African-American candidate running for Lauderdale Lakes City Commission in Florida.

Roosevelt McClary said he was a victim of campaigning while Black when six Broward County sheriff’s deputies, with police dogs and helicopter support, questioned him on Sept. 12. Authorities reportedly received a 911 call about a home invasion. In truth, McClary had been knocking on doors and distributing campaign literature.

In July, a homeowner called the police on Oregon state Rep. Janelle Bynum because she looked suspicious, USA Today reported. But like the other Black candidates, Bynum was just knocking on doors and campaigning in the district she represents.

SEE ALSO:

Domestic Abuse Allegation Won’t Go Away As Keith Ellison’s Campaign Heads To Finish Line

Amber Guyger’s 911 Call Reveals The Moments After She Killed Botham Jean In His Home

These 5 Petty Republican Attacks On Black Candidates Show The GOP’s Desperation

Campaigning While Black Too Often Involves Police Encounters was originally published on newsone.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 12 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close