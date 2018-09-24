TIGER WOODS: He’s Back With First Tournament Win In Five Years

Tiger Woods, wearing his trademark red shirt, won his first tournament in five years on Sunday by taking the Tour Championship. The victory comes after Tiger struggled through a myriad of personal and physical problems, including black surgery.

The 42-year-old Wood dominated at the East Lake Golf Club since the first day of the tournament, only wavering slightly on the back nine on Sunday.

With the win, Tiger maintained his flawless 23-0 record when going into the final round of a tournament leading by three strokes or more. (The New York Times)

FASHO THOUGHTS:

For those keeping track at home, Tiger won his last tournament 1,876 days ago.

This win is Tiger’s 80th, just two behind the all-time record held by Sam Snead .

. Tiger has struggled for a long time. He admitted at the beginning of the year, “I didn’t know what I was going to do, I just didn’t have a clue.”

