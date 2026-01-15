Ran Carthon Breaks Down How the Bengals Can Rebound This Offseason

Source: Wesley Hitt / Getty

As the Cincinnati Bengals look to recalibrate after an up-and-down season, former Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon offered thoughtful insight into how the franchise can get back on track. Appearing alongside CBS Draft Analyst Ryan Wilson on the podcast With the First Pick, Carthon outlined what’s working, what’s missing, and what could push Cincinnati back into playoff contention.

Carthon was quick to praise the Bengals’ scouting department, noting that the organization has consistently identified strong talent—particularly in the secondary. According to him, Cincinnati has done a solid job drafting defensive backs and has also uncovered promising linebackers in recent years. Where the team has struggled, however, is along the defensive line, an area Carthon believes needs immediate attention.

One notable suggestion from Carthon was bringing back Joseph Ossai. He pointed to Ossai’s value as a Week 1 starter and his impact when healthy, arguing that continuity on defense could help stabilize a unit that has been inconsistent.

Beyond personnel, Carthon stressed that coaching and defensive scheme play a critical role in player development—especially for young defenders. He emphasized the importance of putting those players in positions to succeed, particularly when the offense is already built around elite talent like Joe Burrow.

Despite criticism the Bengals have faced, Carthon expressed confidence in head coach Zac Taylor, signaling that leadership stability could be a key factor in the team’s rebound. If Burrow remains healthy, Carthon believes Cincinnati has all the tools necessary to return to the postseason next year.

The podcast conversation also explored potential draft targets who could bolster the Bengals’ defense. Names like Caleb Downs, Peter Woods, and Rueben Bain surfaced, with Carthon showing particular intrigue in Bain’s upside and how a potential pairing with Shemar Stewart could elevate Cincinnati’s pass rush.

Ultimately, Carthon’s message was clear: the Bengals aren’t far off. With smarter investments in the trenches, effective coaching, and a healthy franchise quarterback, Cincinnati could quickly reestablish itself as a legitimate playoff contender.