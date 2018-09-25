CLOSE
BRETT KAVANAUGH: More On The Third Woman Expected to Make Accusations

We’re learning more about a third woman expected to make accusations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The mystery woman is represented by Michael Avenatti, the same attorney repping Stormy Daniels, the porn star who claimed to have sexual relations with Donald Trump.

Avenatti started making noise about this woman on Sunday and on Monday he went on to reveal a bit more. He says she’s planning to come out publicly prior to Thursday’s hearing in which Kavanaugh and his first accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, will testify.

On Monday, he revealed that the woman he’s representing, previously worked with the state department, the U.S. Mint and the Department of Justice. Avenatti warned, “The GOP and others better be very careful in trying to suggest she is not credible.”

Lawyer Michael Avenatti says his new client has credible information about Brett Kavanaugh. OC:…be believed.  [Courtesy of 24/7 News Source]

“She is 100 percent credible. And when the American people hear from her they will determine, as I have, she is to be believed.”

Kavanaugh, for his part, remains defiant. On Monday he wrote in a letter to Democratic Senator Diane Feinstein and Republican committee chairman Chuck Grassley, “I will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process. The coordinated effort to destroy my good name will not drive me out…The last-minute character assassination will not succeed.” (The Guardian)

Monday evening he appeared in an interview on FOX News with his wife.

“I’m not going to let false accusations drive us out of this process and we’re looking for a fair process where I could be heard and defend my integrity.”

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Remember Republicans didn’t even give Merrick GarlandObama‘s Supreme Court nominee, a chance for a hearing.
  • It’ll be interesting to see what the woman Avenatti is representing has to say.
  • The second accuser, Deborah Ramirez, came forward Sunday saying that while attending a drunken dorm party at Yale, Kavanaugh exposed himself and she inadvertently touched his penis while pushing him away.
