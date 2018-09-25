CLOSE
#WTFasho WEDDING OFFICIANT REALLY CATERS TO COUPLE

Every wedding caterer hopes to get rave reviews, and there’s one in Ohio getting nationwide attention for what he did for a bride and groom — and it has nothing to do with the food.

Kelsey and Andy Schneck had their rehearsal dinner Friday on the eve of their wedding day. Everything was going just fine until the wedding officiant slipped and broke her ankle. The couple was told she would not be able to officiate their wedding.

Now with less than 24 hours to go, the couple began to freak out about finding someone to marry them.

Then, almost on cue, the catering manager arrived to deliver food for the rehearsal and heard about what was going on. That’s when he put on his cape and saved the day.

Manny Morales told the frantic couple that he happens to be ordained and would gladly officiate their wedding. And that’s exactly what he did.

With some written notes he was given by the originally-scheduled officiant, Morales pulled off the ceremony without a hitch. (ABC News)

 

