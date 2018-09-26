CLOSE
Ever Wonder What Happened to Nivea the Singer? Hear From Her Why She Left the Industry and More!

14th Annual Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards

Source: Ron Galella / Getty

Nivea was that girl in the 90s!  All over the radio and at every party from singing the hook on Mystikal’s Danger to her own solo hits like Laudrymat, Nivea had us dancing.  We know she had a relationship with Lil Wayne and even The Dream, but what happened after?  After the fame, after the music dyed out?

She stormed on the scene in 2000 but just a few years later she had literally left Hollywood.  But do you ever wonder what happened to her?  Watch as Nivea tells her story in her words on how the struggles of the industry, addiction and more made her walk away from Hollywood.

lil' wayne , Mystikal , Nivea , The Dream

