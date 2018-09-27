CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
Home > Fa Sho Celebrity News

DONALD TRUMP: Says Rosenstein Should Stay

0 reads
Leave a comment

One of the things to come out of Donald Trump‘s wild solo press conference in New York on Wednesday is that he would like Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to stay on the job.

Trump made the revelation just two days after it seemed as if Rosenstein was on the verge of either being fired or resigning.

On Wednesday during a press conference in New York, Donald Trump said he’d prefer to keep Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. OC:…believe that. [Courtesy of 24/7 News Source]

“I would much prefer keeping Rod Rosenstein, much prefer. Many people say I have the absolute right to fire him. He said he did not say it. He said he does not believe that.”

What Trump was referring to was a report in The New York Times that Rosenstein wanted to secretly record Trump and enlist members of his administration to launch a campaign to oust Trump using the 25th Amendment.

On Wednesday during a press conference, Donald Trump said he’s been in discussions with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. OC:…we’ll see. [Courtesy of 24/7 News Source]

“I’m talking to him. We’ve had a good talk. He said he never said. He said he doesn’t believe it. He has a lot of respect for me, and he was very nice, and we’ll see.”

Trump said Wednesday that he will likely delay his in-person meeting with Rosenstein so he can concentrate on the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who will face accusations of sexual assault from at least one of his accusers, who claims that Kavanaugh attacked her in high school. (Los Angeles Times)

The Kavanaugh hearing begins Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

Fashoo Thoughts:

  • Firing Rosenstein would make Trump appear to be guilty – even if he isn’t.
  • Trump must like Rosenstein. Most of his criticism is aimed at Rosenstein’s boss, Jeff Sessions.
  • Trump seemed to be in a good mood during that press conference, happily bouncing from topic to topic and ribbing the press.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Donald Trump , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Rosenstein , Says , Should , Stay

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 12 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close