DONALD TRUMP: Says Rosenstein Should Stay

One of the things to come out of Donald Trump‘s wild solo press conference in New York on Wednesday is that he would like Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to stay on the job.

Trump made the revelation just two days after it seemed as if Rosenstein was on the verge of either being fired or resigning.

On Wednesday during a press conference in New York, Donald Trump said he’d prefer to keep Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. OC:…believe that. [Courtesy of 24/7 News Source] “I would much prefer keeping Rod Rosenstein, much prefer. Many people say I have the absolute right to fire him. He said he did not say it. He said he does not believe that.”

What Trump was referring to was a report in The New York Times that Rosenstein wanted to secretly record Trump and enlist members of his administration to launch a campaign to oust Trump using the 25th Amendment.

On Wednesday during a press conference, Donald Trump said he’s been in discussions with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. OC:…we’ll see. [Courtesy of 24/7 News Source] “I’m talking to him. We’ve had a good talk. He said he never said. He said he doesn’t believe it. He has a lot of respect for me, and he was very nice, and we’ll see.”

Trump said Wednesday that he will likely delay his in-person meeting with Rosenstein so he can concentrate on the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who will face accusations of sexual assault from at least one of his accusers, who claims that Kavanaugh attacked her in high school. (Los Angeles Times)

The Kavanaugh hearing begins Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

Fashoo Thoughts:

Firing Rosenstein would make Trump appear to be guilty – even if he isn’t.

Trump must like Rosenstein. Most of his criticism is aimed at Rosenstein’s boss, Jeff Sessions .

. Trump seemed to be in a good mood during that press conference, happily bouncing from topic to topic and ribbing the press.

Also On 100.3: