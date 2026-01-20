T.I. Signals His Return to Rap With New Pharrell-Produced Track “Let Em Know”

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

T.I. is officially making his return to the rap music scene with the release of his new song “Let Em Know,” produced by Pharrell Williams under his moniker Sk8brd P. The track serves as both an announcement and a bold statement, making it clear that the Atlanta rap icon is back and focused on music.

“Let Em Know” highlights T.I.’s sharp lyricism, confidence, and renewed passion for rap, reminding listeners of the skills that once made him one of the genre’s most dominant voices. Rather than easing back into the spotlight, T.I. uses the record to assert his presence and reestablish his footing in the hip-hop landscape.

The song’s trailer adds to the symbolism of his comeback. In the visual, T.I. is seen cutting off his dreads, representing a fresh start and a renewed chapter in his career. Paired with Pharrell’s signature four-count beat, the moment signals transformation, clarity, and intent.

Following mixed reactions to his recent ventures outside of music—including criticism surrounding his stand-up comedy efforts—T.I. appears determined to remind fans and critics alike of where his true roots lie. With “Let Em Know,” he makes it clear that rap remains his foundation and priority.

The collaboration with Pharrell also sparks nostalgia, hinting at a possible resurgence of the era when T.I. was a dominant force in hip-hop. If this release is any indication, the King of the South is ready to reclaim his throne and reassert his voice in the culture.