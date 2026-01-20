Mixtape Cole On the Way? Jadakiss Says "Yes"
Mixtape Cole On the Way? Jadakiss Says “Yes”
Jadakiss may have just added fuel to the J. Cole hype train.
During a recent podcast conversation with Fat Joe, Jadakiss suggested Cole has more than one project coming.
According to Kiss, Cole plans to release a mixtape in addition to his long-awaited album The Fall Off. The comment caught fans off guard, especially with Cole already gearing up for a major album rollout.
Cole has a strong history with mixtapes. Projects like The Come Up, The Warm Up, and Friday Night Lights helped shape his rise. Those releases built trust with fans long before mainstream success followed.
If a new mixtape does arrive, it could offer a raw counterbalance to The Fall Off. That possibility alone has social media buzzing. For now, fans wait to see if Cole confirms what Jadakiss let slip.
Here’s a walk down memory lane on some of J. Cole’s most iconic mixtapes to date.
J. Cole Mixtapes
The Come Up (2007)
Cole’s early introduction was packed with hunger and raw storytelling before mainstream attention.
The Warm Up (2009)
Widely considered a classic mixtape. This project cemented Cole as a serious lyricist.
Friday Night Lights (2010)
Often referred to as his best mixtape. The project blended introspection, confidence, and high-level production.
Any Given Sunday #1 (2011)
A loose release series that kept fans fed between major moments.
Any Given Sunday #2 (2011)
Cole continued experimenting with beats and concepts during his album buildup.
Any Given Sunday #5 (2011)
The final installment. It closed the series with a reflective tone.
Truly Yours (2013)
A surprise release packed with soulful production and introspective bars.
Truly Yours 2 (2013)
A companion project that continued the loose, fan-first approach.
Fans React to J. Cole’s ‘The Fall Off’ Album Release Date
J. Cole Announces Release Date For ‘The Fall-Off’, Shares Teaser Video
Cam’Ron Sues J. Cole After Promised Collaboration Failed To Materialize
Mixtape Cole On the Way? Jadakiss Says “Yes” was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com