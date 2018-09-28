CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
Home > Fa Sho Celebrity News

BRETT KAVANAUGH: Last Minute Request To Delay Vote

0 reads
Leave a comment

The Senate Judiciary Committee plans to move ahead this morning with a vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, but the American Bar Association has made a last minute appeal to delay the vote until the FBI holds an investigation into every allegation made against him.

The ABA sent a letter to the committee late last night urging them to delay the vote out of “respect for the rule of law and due process under law.” The president of the Bar Association Robert Carlson wrote, “Each appointment to our nation’s Highest Court (as with all others) is simply too important to rush to a vote. Deciding to proceed without conducting additional investigation would not only have a lasting impact on the Senate’s reputation, but it will also negatively affect the great trust necessary for the American people to have in the Supreme Court.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee has not responded to the letter. (NBC News)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • They’re only asking for a one week delay so the FBI can question more people.
  • If Kavanaugh really has nothing to hide, there’s no reason to rush a vote without a thorough investigation.
  • Come on already! This has gone on long enough. Let them vote.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Brett Kavanaugh , delay , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , last , Minute , Request , TO , Vote

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 12 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close