BRETT KAVANAUGH: Last Minute Request To Delay Vote

The Senate Judiciary Committee plans to move ahead this morning with a vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, but the American Bar Association has made a last minute appeal to delay the vote until the FBI holds an investigation into every allegation made against him.

The ABA sent a letter to the committee late last night urging them to delay the vote out of “respect for the rule of law and due process under law.” The president of the Bar Association Robert Carlson wrote, “Each appointment to our nation’s Highest Court (as with all others) is simply too important to rush to a vote. Deciding to proceed without conducting additional investigation would not only have a lasting impact on the Senate’s reputation, but it will also negatively affect the great trust necessary for the American people to have in the Supreme Court.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee has not responded to the letter. (NBC News)

Fasho Thoughts:

They’re only asking for a one week delay so the FBI can question more people.

If Kavanaugh really has nothing to hide, there’s no reason to rush a vote without a thorough investigation.

Come on already! This has gone on long enough. Let them vote.

