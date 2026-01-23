Don Juan Fasho Snow Tips

Prepare home and supplies before storm hits, including charging devices and stocking emergency food.

Protect pipes and plumbing from freezing by dripping faucets and insulating outdoor spigots.

Avoid driving during ice storms, which can cripple travel and power for days in the South.

Source: Don Juan Fasho / Don Juan Fasho

BEFORE THE STORM (24–48 HOURS AHEAD)

❄️1. Charge all phones, power banks, tablets, and rechargeable lanterns.

❄️2. Fill vehicle gas tanks in case stations lose power.

❄️3. Get cash in small bills in case card systems go down.

❄️4. Pick up prescriptions and essential medications early.

❄️5. Download movies, books, and maps for offline use.

❄️6. Identify one warm room in the house to “camp out” if power fails.

❄️7. Locate water shut-off valve and breaker box now, not later.

❄️8. Set fridge and freezer to colder settings to hold temperature longer.

❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️

WATER AND PIPE PROTECTION

❄️9. Drip faucets on exterior walls when temps drop below freezing.

❄️10. Open cabinet doors under sinks to allow warm air circulation.

❄️11. Disconnect garden hoses from outdoor spigots.

❄️12. Cover outdoor faucets with insulated caps or towels.

❄️13. Know how to shut off water quickly if a pipe bursts.

❄️14. Fill jugs, buckets, or bathtub with water for flushing and washing.

❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️

FOOD AND KITCHEN PREP

❄️15. Keep 3–5 days of no-cook food: peanut butter, tuna, bread, crackers, canned meat, fruit cups.

❄️16. Have manual can opener available.

❄️17. Buy shelf-stable milk or powdered milk if needed.

❄️18. Freeze a few water bottles to act as freezer “ice packs.”

❄️19. Keep a cooler ready to move fridge food outside if power is out and temps are below freezing.

❄️20. Avoid stocking large amounts of perishables right before the storm.

❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️

HEAT AND HOME SAFETY

❄️21. Gather extra blankets, sleeping bags, and warm layers.

❄️21-B. Dress warm while in the house, put on socks and sweaters to help keep warm.

❄️22. If using a fireplace, confirm chimney is clear and have dry wood.

❄️23. Never run generators or grills inside garages or homes.

❄️24. Test smoke and carbon-monoxide detectors.

❄️25. Have at least one flashlight per person plus spare batteries.

❄️26. Use battery lanterns instead of candles when possible.

❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️

VEHICLE AND TRAVEL

❄️27. Plan to avoid driving once freezing rain begins.

❄️28. Bridges, overpasses, and shaded roads freeze first.

❄️29. Keep in the car: blanket, water, snacks, phone charger, gloves.

❄️30. Replace old wiper blades and top off washer fluid.

❄️31. Park away from large tree limbs when possible.

❄️32. Assume flights and travel may be disrupted for days.

❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️

POWER OUTAGE PLAN

❄️33. Unplug sensitive electronics to avoid surge damage.

❄️34. Keep one battery radio or weather app for updates.

❄️35. Use surge protectors for TVs and computers.

❄️36. Know where warming centers may be in your parish.

❄️37. Have extension cords ready if using a generator outside.

❄️38. Keep refrigerator closed to preserve cold air.

❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️

PETS AND LIVESTOCK

❄️39. Bring pets indoors with extra food and water.

❄️40. Provide outdoor animals with unfrozen water sources.

❄️41. Add straw or blankets to outdoor shelters.

❄️42. Keep leashes and carriers accessible in case of evacuation.

❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️

MEDICAL AND SPECIAL NEEDS

❄️43. Keep a written list of medications and dosages.

❄️44. Store a small first-aid kit with thermometer and basic meds.

❄️45. Have backup batteries for medical devices.

❄️46. Identify a place with power you could relocate to if needed.

❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️

PROPERTY PROTECTION

❄️47. Move vehicles away from trees or power lines.

❄️48. Secure outdoor furniture and lightweight items.

❄️49. Avoid trimming trees during the storm—do it beforehand.

❄️50. Photograph property for insurance before conditions worsen.

❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️

DURING THE STORM

❄️51. Do not drive unless absolutely necessary.

❄️52. Assume downed lines are live and dangerous.

❄️53. Use only safe indoor heating methods.

❄️54. Check on neighbors, especially elderly, by phone if possible.

❄️55. Report outages to utility companies rather than 911 unless it’s an emergency.

❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️

AFTER THE STORM

❄️56. Walk carefully—ice may refreeze overnight.

❄️57. Check pipes for leaks as temperatures rise.

❄️58. Throw out refrigerated food if above 40°F for more than 4 hours.

❄️59. Avoid DIY electrical repairs around downed lines.

❄️60. Be patient—restoring power after ice can take several days.

❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️

KEY REALITY FOR SOUTHERN ICE EVENTS

❄️A quarter inch of ice can bring scattered outages.

❄️Half an inch can cripple travel and power for days.

❄���Ice is more dangerous than snow for the Deep South ”

