Don Juan Fasho Snow Tips
- Prepare home and supplies before storm hits, including charging devices and stocking emergency food.
- Protect pipes and plumbing from freezing by dripping faucets and insulating outdoor spigots.
- Avoid driving during ice storms, which can cripple travel and power for days in the South.
BEFORE THE STORM (24–48 HOURS AHEAD)
❄️1. Charge all phones, power banks, tablets, and rechargeable lanterns.
❄️2. Fill vehicle gas tanks in case stations lose power.
❄️3. Get cash in small bills in case card systems go down.
❄️4. Pick up prescriptions and essential medications early.
❄️5. Download movies, books, and maps for offline use.
❄️6. Identify one warm room in the house to “camp out” if power fails.
❄️7. Locate water shut-off valve and breaker box now, not later.
❄️8. Set fridge and freezer to colder settings to hold temperature longer.
❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️
WATER AND PIPE PROTECTION
❄️9. Drip faucets on exterior walls when temps drop below freezing.
❄️10. Open cabinet doors under sinks to allow warm air circulation.
❄️11. Disconnect garden hoses from outdoor spigots.
❄️12. Cover outdoor faucets with insulated caps or towels.
❄️13. Know how to shut off water quickly if a pipe bursts.
❄️14. Fill jugs, buckets, or bathtub with water for flushing and washing.
❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️
FOOD AND KITCHEN PREP
❄️15. Keep 3–5 days of no-cook food: peanut butter, tuna, bread, crackers, canned meat, fruit cups.
❄️16. Have manual can opener available.
❄️17. Buy shelf-stable milk or powdered milk if needed.
❄️18. Freeze a few water bottles to act as freezer “ice packs.”
❄️19. Keep a cooler ready to move fridge food outside if power is out and temps are below freezing.
❄️20. Avoid stocking large amounts of perishables right before the storm.
❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️
HEAT AND HOME SAFETY
❄️21. Gather extra blankets, sleeping bags, and warm layers.
❄️21-B. Dress warm while in the house, put on socks and sweaters to help keep warm.
❄️22. If using a fireplace, confirm chimney is clear and have dry wood.
❄️23. Never run generators or grills inside garages or homes.
❄️24. Test smoke and carbon-monoxide detectors.
❄️25. Have at least one flashlight per person plus spare batteries.
❄️26. Use battery lanterns instead of candles when possible.
❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️
VEHICLE AND TRAVEL
❄️27. Plan to avoid driving once freezing rain begins.
❄️28. Bridges, overpasses, and shaded roads freeze first.
❄️29. Keep in the car: blanket, water, snacks, phone charger, gloves.
❄️30. Replace old wiper blades and top off washer fluid.
❄️31. Park away from large tree limbs when possible.
❄️32. Assume flights and travel may be disrupted for days.
❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️
POWER OUTAGE PLAN
❄️33. Unplug sensitive electronics to avoid surge damage.
❄️34. Keep one battery radio or weather app for updates.
❄️35. Use surge protectors for TVs and computers.
❄️36. Know where warming centers may be in your parish.
❄️37. Have extension cords ready if using a generator outside.
❄️38. Keep refrigerator closed to preserve cold air.
❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️
PETS AND LIVESTOCK
❄️39. Bring pets indoors with extra food and water.
❄️40. Provide outdoor animals with unfrozen water sources.
❄️41. Add straw or blankets to outdoor shelters.
❄️42. Keep leashes and carriers accessible in case of evacuation.
❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️
MEDICAL AND SPECIAL NEEDS
❄️43. Keep a written list of medications and dosages.
❄️44. Store a small first-aid kit with thermometer and basic meds.
❄️45. Have backup batteries for medical devices.
❄️46. Identify a place with power you could relocate to if needed.
❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️
PROPERTY PROTECTION
❄️47. Move vehicles away from trees or power lines.
❄️48. Secure outdoor furniture and lightweight items.
❄️49. Avoid trimming trees during the storm—do it beforehand.
❄️50. Photograph property for insurance before conditions worsen.
❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️
DURING THE STORM
❄️51. Do not drive unless absolutely necessary.
❄️52. Assume downed lines are live and dangerous.
❄️53. Use only safe indoor heating methods.
❄️54. Check on neighbors, especially elderly, by phone if possible.
❄️55. Report outages to utility companies rather than 911 unless it’s an emergency.
❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️
AFTER THE STORM
❄️56. Walk carefully—ice may refreeze overnight.
❄️57. Check pipes for leaks as temperatures rise.
❄️58. Throw out refrigerated food if above 40°F for more than 4 hours.
❄️59. Avoid DIY electrical repairs around downed lines.
❄️60. Be patient—restoring power after ice can take several days.
❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️
KEY REALITY FOR SOUTHERN ICE EVENTS
❄️A quarter inch of ice can bring scattered outages.
❄️Half an inch can cripple travel and power for days.
❄���Ice is more dangerous than snow for the Deep South ”
