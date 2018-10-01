INDONESIA QUAKE: More Than 800 Dead

The death toll has topped 800 and is expected to rise in Indonesia after a powerful earthquake spawned a tsunami on an island in the central part of the country.

The magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck Friday night and immediately raised fears of a tsunami. Moments later, it happened. A tsunami as high as 20 feet washed ashore in the city of Palu and destroyed homes and roads. Officials say at least 840 people are confirmed dead, but expect the number to rise.

While earthquakes in the area always raise concerns about tsunamis, the country’s warning system was never activated because the earthquake knocked out power, so most people were taken by surprise. (CBS News)

