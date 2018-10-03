Casey Anthony Has No Problems With Having Another Child

The infamous “tot mom” still maintains she does not know what happened to her late daughter, and had nothing to do with her murder.
Casey Anthony may be interested in having another child, according to a report published Tuesday in People magazine.
Anthony was acquitted of murder in 2011 in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee in Orange County.
She subsequently moved to South Florida, living a low-key, uneventful life in the home of one of the private investigators who worked on her case.
In an interview with the Associated Press, Anthony said she was unlikely to have more children. “If I am blessed enough to have another child — if I’d be dumb enough to bring another kid into this world knowing that there’d be a potential that some little snot-nosed kid would then say something mean to my kid — I don’t think I could live with that,” she said.
But a year-and-a-half later, Anthony has softened her stance.
“For a long time she was like ‘no way,’” a source close to Anthony tells People. “But time has changed that and she’s now open to it in a way she hasn’t been before.”
The 32-year-old tells friends that other peoples’ opinions don’t matter to her, says the source according to People.
“She’s very good at living her life and to hell what other people think,” says the source. “If she wants to have another kid, she’ll have another kid. She doesn’t care what you or I or anyone else thinks.”
Anthony works as a researcher for her private investigator. She keeps a small circle of friends, and is occasionally spotted at restaurants or clubs in Palm Beach County, Florida. She is not in contact with her family.
She continues to distance herself from her infamous past. In 2012, Anthony and her mother, Cindy, began wearing matching necklaces that contained Caylee’s ashes in small vials. People confirmed earlier this year that Anthony no longer wears hers.
