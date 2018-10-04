Life comes at you fast and sometimes you miss The Lincoln Ware Show, we get it! But we got your back so you never have to miss a moment! Hit the rewind button right now for Lincoln’s October 3, 2018 show!
The Latest:
- The Lincoln Ware Rewind 10-3-18
- #WTFasho Hair Cut
- BRETT KAVANAUGH: FBI Report Handed Over To Senate
- T.I. Takes Notes From JAY-Z & Apologizes To Tiny For Cheating Scandal
- ‘Empire’ Recap: Lucious Puts Rumors About His Family On Blast
- Ohio State To Offer Degrees In Gaming
- Five Officers Shot in South Carolina, Suspect Arrested
- Five South Carolina Police Officers Shot In Active Shooting; 1 Dead
- Houston City Council Puts End To Plans Of Robot Sex Brothel Opening In Houston
- Everything We Know About Keith Ellison’s Domestic Violence Case
