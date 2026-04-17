Mary J. Blige Reflects on Making an Album When She ‘Didn’t Want to Live’

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

When Mary J. Blige released her iconic 1994 album My Life, she wasn’t just making music—she was pouring her soul into every lyric. The project, now considered one of the most influential R&B albums of all time, gave fans an unfiltered look into her personal struggles, heartbreak, and emotional battles.

In recent reflections, Blige revealed just how dark that period truly was. She admitted that while creating My Life, she was battling deep depression and at times “didn’t want to be alive.” Despite that pain, the album became a source of comfort and connection for millions who saw their own struggles mirrored in her honesty.

Today, Blige views that chapter through a lens of growth and gratitude. She acknowledges that the pain she experienced shaped her into the woman she is now—stronger, wiser, and more self-aware. A major part of her healing journey has been learning to care for her “inner child,” recognizing that the wounds from her past required attention, compassion, and love.

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Blige also shared that true peace didn’t come overnight. It wasn’t until the release of her 2005 album The Breakthrough that she began to feel a shift mentally and emotionally. That project marked a turning point, both personally and professionally, as she stepped into a new era of confidence and self-worth.

Her journey toward peace was further solidified following her 2016 divorce from Kendu Isaacs, a relationship that had long been intertwined with both her personal life and career. Moving forward from that chapter allowed Blige to fully reclaim her independence and continue evolving.

Through it all, Mary J. Blige’s story is one of resilience. From the pain captured in My Life to the empowerment found in The Breakthrough, she remains a powerful example of how healing is possible—even after life’s darkest moments.