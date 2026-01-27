Pharrell, Brandy, Kirk Franklin Set for Major Grammy Week Honors

Source:

Pharrell, Brandy, and Kirk Franklin Set to Receive Major Honors During Grammy Week 2026

Grammy Week is always packed with unforgettable moments, but 2026 is already bringing something special for the culture.

The Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective has announced that Pharrell Williams, Brandy, and Kirk Franklin will be celebrated during its annual Grammy Week honors event in Los Angeles.

The ceremony will take place on January 29, just ahead of the Grammy Awards, which air February 1.

Each of these artists has left a lasting mark on music in their own way, and this year’s honors are all about recognizing influence that goes beyond hit records.

Pharrell Williams will be presented with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, recognizing artists whose creativity extends into business, community work, and cultural leadership.

From shaping the sound of hip hop and pop to becoming a fashion powerhouse and entrepreneur, Pharrell has built one of the most influential careers in modern music.

Brandy and Kirk Franklin will both receive the Black Music Icon Award, celebrating artists whose work has helped define entire generations.

Brandy became one of R&B’s most recognizable voices in the 1990s and continues to impact music and entertainment today through her vocals, acting, and longevity in the industry.

Kirk Franklin revolutionized gospel music by blending traditional messages with modern production, helping bring gospel into mainstream spaces while staying rooted in faith and purpose.

The event will once again feature music direction by Adam Blackstone and continues a tradition of honoring legends who have shaped the industry, with past recipients including some of the biggest names in music history.

The Black Music Collective’s Grammy Week celebration is part of a larger series of official events leading up to the Grammys, designed to spotlight excellence, culture, and leadership across the music community.

With icons being honored and major performances ahead, Grammy Week 2026 is already setting the tone for a powerful year in music.

