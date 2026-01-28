Listen Live
Top 10 Schools Ranked By NIL Support

Universities are now competing not just on the field but also in their ability to provide robust NIL support to their athletes.

Published on January 28, 2026

  • Ohio State leads with comprehensive resources, marketing support, and lucrative partnerships for athletes.
  • Clemson fosters a supportive environment for personal branding and community engagement.
  • Michigan State prioritizes holistic athlete development, offering tailored NIL-related education and workshops.
Indiana v Maryland
Source: G Fiume / Getty

The landscape of college athletics is undergoing a seismic shift with the rise of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities.

A recent survey by Athletes.org has ranked the top programs excelling in this area, offering a clear picture of which schools are leading the charge in empowering their athletes.

Here’s a breakdown below of the Top 10 Schools Ranked By NIL Support.

RELATED | Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

1. Ohio State

College Football Playoff Quarterfinal - Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: Miami v Ohio State
Source: CFP / Getty

Ohio State leads the pack, setting the gold standard for NIL support. Known for its vast alumni network and strong brand presence, the Buckeyes provide athletes with unparalleled resources to capitalize on NIL opportunities. Their comprehensive approach includes education, marketing support, and access to lucrative partnerships, making them a top destination for athletes.

2. Clemson

Clemson v Georgetown
Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

Clemson’s commitment to excellence extends beyond the football field. The Tigers have built a reputation for fostering a supportive environment where athletes can thrive in the NIL space. Their focus on personal branding and community engagement has made them a standout program in this new era.

3. Michigan State

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 22 Women's USC at Michigan State
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Michigan State has emerged as a leader in NIL by prioritizing holistic athlete development. The Spartans offer tailored resources to help athletes navigate the complexities of NIL, from financial literacy programs to marketing workshops, ensuring they are well-prepared for success.

4. Purdue

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 22 Women's - USC at Purdue
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Purdue’s innovative approach to NIL has earned them a spot among the top programs. The Boilermakers emphasize creativity and strategic partnerships, helping athletes maximize their earning potential while maintaining a strong focus on academics and personal growth.

5. Michigan

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 02 USC at Michigan
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Michigan’s storied athletic tradition is matched by its forward-thinking approach to NIL. The Wolverines leverage their global brand and extensive alumni network to provide athletes with unique opportunities, making them a powerhouse in the NIL landscape.

6. Maryland

Ohio State v Maryland
Source: G Fiume / Getty

Maryland’s strategic location near major markets like Washington, D.C., and Baltimore gives its athletes a significant advantage in the NIL space. The Terrapins focus on connecting athletes with local and national brands, ensuring they can capitalize on their proximity to key industries.

7. Iowa

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 25 Iowa at Illinois
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Iowa’s strong community ties and loyal fanbase have made it a standout program for NIL support. The Hawkeyes emphasize building personal connections between athletes and fans, creating a supportive environment that fosters long-term success.

8. TCU

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: OCT 21 Big 12 Women's Basketball Media Days
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

TCU’s emphasis on community engagement and athlete branding has positioned them as a leader in NIL. The Horned Frogs provide athletes with the tools and resources needed to build their personal brands, ensuring they can thrive both during and after their collegiate careers.

9. Penn State

UCLA v Penn State
Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

Penn State’s commitment to athlete success extends to the NIL space, where they offer comprehensive support programs. The Nittany Lions leverage their strong alumni network and national reputation to create lucrative opportunities for their athletes.

10. Indiana

Indiana v Maryland
Source: G Fiume / Getty

Indiana rounds out the list with a focus on education and empowerment. The Hoosiers provide athletes with the knowledge and resources needed to navigate the NIL landscape, ensuring they can make informed decisions and maximize their potential.

These programs are setting the standard for NIL support, demonstrating that success in collegiate athletics now extends far beyond the playing field.

As the NIL era continues to evolve, these schools are leading the way in empowering their athletes to thrive in this transformative landscape.

Top 10 Schools Ranked By NIL Support was originally published on 1075thefan.com

