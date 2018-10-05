CLOSE
CINCINNATI: Animal Rescue Raising Money To Give Kitten Open Heart Surgery

In Cincinnati, Ohio, an animal shelter is trying to give a kitten a new beginning by raising money for open heart surgery.

When the New Beginnings Animal Rescue took in Hazel the kitten, they were told that she has a severe heart murmur, which would shorten her life.

Normally, this condition is not fixable. But, Hazel is a special case – and the heart murmur is repairable through surgery.

So now, shelter workers are trying to raise $5,000 for Hazel with different charity efforts, including a Facebook fundraiser and a “haircut-a-thon.”

They’ve already raised $2,000, which means they’re well on their way to giving this sweet kitten a second chance. (WXIX-TV)

Don Juan Fasho

