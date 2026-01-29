Kanye West ‘Not Welcome’ at Grammys 2026 Amid Apology Statement

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Kanye West Reportedly Banned From the 2026 Grammys Despite Public Apology

Kanye West now known as Ye will reportedly not be attending the 2026 Grammy Awards even after issuing a public apology earlier this week.

According to a source close to West’s inner circle the Recording Academy has made it clear that Ye will not be invited to the ceremony. The source was direct stating the Grammys will never give Kanye tickets again.

The reported ban follows years of controversy surrounding the artist including repeated instances of unpredictable and inflammatory behavior. Most recently Ye attempted to address his past actions by taking out a full page advertisement in The Wall Street Journal where he expressed regret for his antisemitic remarks and asked the public for patience as he works toward personal growth and accountability.

Despite the apology insiders suggest the damage has already been done. The Grammys decision appears to stem not only from Ye’s past statements but also from his erratic public conduct including a controversial red carpet appearance at last year’s ceremony that reinforced concerns among organizers.

While the music industry gathers for its biggest night Ye is focusing elsewhere. The artist is preparing for upcoming concerts in Mexico and getting ready to release his new album Bully signaling that he remains committed to his music career despite continued industry fallout.

As awards season approaches Ye’s absence from the Grammys highlights the long term consequences of his actions and raises questions about whether reconciliation with major institutions in the music industry is still possible.