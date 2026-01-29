Historic Records Could Fall at the 2026 Grammy Awards

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

The 2026 Grammy Awards are shaping up to be one of the most historic nights in music as several major artists stand on the brink of breaking long standing records.

South African star Tyla could make history by becoming the first artist ever to win Best African Music Performance twice. She faces strong competition in the category from Nigerian powerhouses Burna Boy and Davido making the race one of the most anticipated of the night.

Kendrick Lamar also enters the ceremony with history within reach. With nine nominations this year he has the opportunity to surpass Jay Z’s record of 25 Grammy wins and become the most decorated rapper in Grammy history. A strong showing could further cement his legacy as one of hip hop’s greatest artists.

Lady Gaga is another artist poised for a record breaking evening. If she were to win all seven of her nominations she would set a new record for the most Grammys won by a female artist in a single night. A clean sweep could also include victories in the three biggest categories of the evening adding to the significance of the moment.

Bad Bunny’s nominations highlight a potential breakthrough for Spanish language music on the Grammy stage. His presence in major categories opens the door for Spanish language songs and albums to make history including possible wins for Record of the Year Song of the Year or even Album of the Year.

With so many milestones on the line the 2026 Grammys promise to be a night that could redefine music history. The awards will air live on Sunday February 1 on CBS and stream at grammys.com.