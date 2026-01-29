Rihanna Makes History With Eighth Diamond-Certified Song

Source: WWD / Getty

Rihanna continues to rewrite the record books. Her fan-favorite ballad “Love On the Brain” has officially been certified Diamond in the United States, marking the eighth Diamond-certified song of her career.

With this latest milestone, Rihanna now holds the title for the female artist with the most Diamond-certified songs in U.S. history, further cementing her legacy as one of music’s most dominant forces.

Several other tracks from her landmark album ANTI—along with hits released before and after the project—have also received upgraded certifications, showing the album’s long-lasting impact years after its release.

Rihanna’s Diamond-certified catalog reads like a greatest-hits playlist, including:

“Umbrella”

“We Found Love”

“Love The Way You Lie” (with Eminem)

(with Eminem) and now, “Love On the Brain”

Each Diamond certification represents 10 million units sold, making this achievement even more impressive.

From pop and R&B to global anthems, Rihanna’s ability to create timeless, culture-shifting music has solidified her place among the most successful artists of all time—and she’s doing it with no new album required.