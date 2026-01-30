Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

Cinderella Story: How Miami RedHawks Defied the Odds to Become Undefeated Champions

Miami University’s men’s basketball team is rewriting the record books, and the college basketball world is taking notice. Under the leadership of head coach Travis Steele, the RedHawks have raced out to a perfect 21–0 start, the best opening stretch in the history of the Mid-American Conference (MAC).

The historic run has propelled Miami into the Top 25 national rankings for the first time in 27 years, placing the RedHawks firmly in the national spotlight and solidifying them as one of the season’s most compelling stories.

Much of Miami’s success can be traced to Steele’s bold transformation of the program. Since taking over, he has overhauled the team’s playing style, emphasizing pace, discipline, and unselfish basketball. Equally important has been his focus on continuity, building chemistry and trust among players who have fully bought into the system.

The journey hasn’t been without obstacles. Questions, doubts, and preseason skepticism surrounded the program, but Miami has consistently answered them on the court. Night after night, the RedHawks have shown poise, resilience, and confidence beyond their years, turning close games into statement wins.

Now, this remarkable start has captured the imagination of fans, alumni, and players alike, reigniting pride throughout the Miami community. With every victory, the RedHawks continue to defy expectations and prove they belong among the nation’s elite.

As the season moves forward, one thing is clear: this Miami team isn’t just winning games — they’re making history.