Jeannie Mai Opens Up About the Pain of Divorce

Jeannie Mai is speaking candidly about one of the most difficult chapters of her life — her divorce from rapper Jeezy. In a recent reflection, the TV host and style expert described the experience as “experiencing death alive,” calling it “the worst” pain she has endured.

While acknowledging that some people claim to “love” their divorce, Jeannie made it clear that her own journey has been far from empowering. For her, the process has been deeply heartbreaking, marked by loss, grief, and emotional exhaustion.

Amid the pain, Jeannie shared gratitude for one important blessing: her daughter’s age. She explained that her child was still very young when the split happened, which helped soften the impact and made the transition easier for her to navigate as a parent.

Jeannie also addressed the relatively short length of her marriage to Jeezy, noting that while it didn’t last long, she remains thankful for the relationship and what it brought into her life. Rather than dismissing the experience, she chooses to honor it while continuing to heal.

Her honesty sheds light on the reality that divorce, even when necessary, can still be devastating — and healing doesn’t always look the same for everyone.