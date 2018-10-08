Next Up: 7 Hilarious Comedians To Keep On Your Radar

Stand-up comedy is ironically no joke.

Comedians can spend years doing shows and barely scratch the surface of mainstream success. Tiffany Haddish is a prime example of someone who’s worked hard to get where she’s at, even if there’s some criticism along the way.

Luckily, with the emergence of YouTube, Instagram and other social media sites, a comic’s rise to fame can be faster, or at least bring in a core audience.

Channels like Laugh Factory or Comedy Central Stand-up have given people easier access to some of the funniest comedians the world has to offer. Even late night TV shows like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is showing love to comics by occasionally airing short stand-up sets.

Now, comics that have been going on for years can finally get the spotlight or fresh new faces can have a stage to test out their material. Hit the next pages to discover seven hilarious people on the verge of making it big thanks to these career changing outlets!

