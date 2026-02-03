Listen Live
KeKe Palmer on Love and Living Arrangements

Keke Palmer Says She Will Never Live With Her Lover, Even In Marriage

Published on February 3, 2026

Keke Palmer and SZA x NY Tastemaker screening
Source: Sony Pictures / Sony Pictures

Keke Palmer Says She Never Wants to Live With a Romantic Partner Even If She Gets Married

Keke Palmer is standing firm on her personal boundaries especially when it comes to love and living arrangements.

During a recent appearance on the Today show the actress and media personality revealed that she has no desire to live with a romantic partner in the future even if marriage is involved. Palmer emphasized that having her own space is essential to her happiness explaining that she values alone time and independence.

Referencing Whoopi Goldberg’s well known stance on relationships Palmer echoed the sentiment saying “I don’t want nobody in my house.” She made it clear that sharing a home is not a requirement for commitment in her world.

That said Palmer is not opposed to closeness. She shared that she would be open to a partner living nearby or even in a guest house but insisted on maintaining separate rooms and not sharing a bathroom.

According to Palmer keeping individual living spaces actually adds excitement to a relationship. She believes the separation helps preserve fun mystery and intentional effort between partners rather than letting romance fall into routine.

Palmer made the comments while promoting her upcoming Peacock series The ’Burbs set to premiere on February 8 along with her forthcoming film I Love Boosters. As usual Palmer’s honesty sparked conversation online with many fans applauding her for redefining traditional relationship norms on her own terms.

