Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: February 3, 2026
Staying informed is a powerful tool for our community. In her latest “What We Need to Know” segment, veteran journalist Sybil Wilkes delivers the essential stories impacting Black America, from major political developments to financial wisdom and moments of historic progress. Each story serves as a reminder of why we must remain engaged with the world around us.
Here is a breakdown of the critical updates you need on your radar right now.
Clintons to Testify in Epstein Investigation
In a significant development, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have agreed to provide depositions related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. After previously resisting congressional subpoenas, their legal team has announced their readiness to testify. This move is being framed as a step toward transparency, finally bringing the prominent political figures forward to answer questions in the long-running and deeply troubling case.
Haitian TPS Ends, Sparking Uncertainty
The segment also highlights a heartbreaking deadline for our Haitian neighbors. As of Tuesday, temporary protected status (TPS) has ended for over 400,000 Haitians living and working in the United States. Community leaders like Commissioner Marlene Bastien are reminding the nation that these are the same essential workers who supported our country through the pandemic and have built lives here for decades. They now face the possibility of deportation to a nation in turmoil, leaving behind their families and businesses.
Financial Tips for Agency Owners
On the financial front, CPA to the stars Katrina McCraft offered crucial advice for agency owners. She warned business owners to avoid common pitfalls that attract unwanted attention from the IRS. McCraft emphasized the importance of keeping business and personal finances separate and maintaining meticulous records for all claimed deductions. Her tips are vital for entrepreneurs looking to maximize their earnings while staying on the right side of tax law.
Historic Appointment in NYC Corrections
Inspiring news from New York City. Mayor Mandani has made a historic appointment, naming Stanley Richards, a formerly incarcerated advocate, to lead the city’s Department of Correction. Richards’ journey from a cell at Rikers Island to the commissioner’s office is a powerful testament to the impact of second chances. His appointment brings a unique and deeply personal perspective focused on dignity and rehabilitation to one of the nation’s most challenging correctional systems.
To keep up with these stories and more, make sure you are tapped into the source. Be informed, be empowered, and stay connected to the news that impacts our community. It’s essential to remain vigilant, informed, and engaged with the issues that shape our world.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: February 3, 2026 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com