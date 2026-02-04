Joe Burrow Doubles Down on Love for Cincinnati at Pro Bowl

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Despite late season speculation surrounding his future, Joe Burrow has made it clear that he is happy right where he is as the franchise quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals. Burrow put any doubts to rest while speaking at the Pro Bowl Games, reaffirming his commitment and comfort in Cincinnati.

The 2025 season proved to be a frustrating one for both Burrow and the Bengals. The team finished with a 6–11 record and failed to make the playoffs, falling short of expectations after entering the season with high hopes. A major factor in the struggles was Burrow’s Grade 3 turf toe injury, which sidelined him for nearly three months and disrupted the team’s momentum and consistency.

While Burrow showed visible frustration during several press conferences throughout the season, those moments reflected the competitive fire and high standards he holds for himself and the organization. Despite the setbacks, he emphasized that his feelings toward the team and the city have not changed.

Looking ahead, the Bengals are optimistic that a full season of good health for Burrow will make a significant difference. With their star quarterback fully recovered and locked in, Cincinnati hopes to bounce back strong and return to playoff contention next season.