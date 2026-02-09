Halle Berry Says Storm Won’t Be Included In ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’ But…

Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty

We’re still many months away from finally learning the fate of some of our favorite superheroes when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, but one hero who apparently won’t make the film’s final roster is fan-favorite mutant, Storm (Halle Berry).

In an interview with Screen Rant, the Oscar award winning actress revealed that her iconic X-Men character won’t be a part of the Doomsday festivities, but stopped short of saying she was done with the Marvel cinematic universe altogether. While it’s now known that the X-Men will play a big part in the events of Avengers: Doomsday, many assumed all of the OG X-Men would be returning to the big screen for the Russo brother’s latest Marvel epic, but apparently, that’s not the case as Berry just confirmed that Storm isn’t going to be making the cut.

Stating that her character of Storm is a “very special character to me,” Berry explained that while she wasn’t involved in the events that are set to unfold in Doomsday, she’s more than open to returning in any future Marvel projects should the door be opened for her to make a comeback.

“I think the whole world of the X-Men and being mutants and outcasts. And there’ve been movies that I’ve been proud to have my children watch. They have so much to say that I thought has been really important, especially for my children as they’ve grown. So they’re beloved. And while I’m sad I won’t be in Doomsday this round, there are other rounds. And I would do that in a heartbeat.”

We think it’s worth noting that Avengers: Secret Wars has yet to begin production, but we wouldn’t be surprised if she knows she’s supposed to play some part in the plot to the final film of Marvel’s current cinematic universe before the big reboot.

That being said, Halle Berry’s co-star in her latest film Crime 101, Chris Hemsworth (Thor), invited Berry to join him in Secret Wars during a press junket for their new film saying “I’m gonna make sure you’re in the next one. Everyone wants you in it.”

Call us crazy, but we think Halle Berry’s storm will be returning in Avengers: Secret Wars.

What do you think? Is Halle Berry returning to the MCU in Avengers: Secret Wars? Could she be in Doomsday and is just throwing everyone off the scent? Sound off in the comments section below.

Halle Berry Says Storm Won’t Be Included In ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’ But… was originally published on hiphopwired.com