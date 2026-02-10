Corey Holcomb Says TMZ Ruined His Life After Viral Video of Fight

Holcomb claims the video's widespread media coverage has made venues wary of booking him, despite his denials.

The controversy has disrupted other parts of his brand, including merchandise plans and fan engagement.

Holcomb believes the viral nature of the video, not legal issues, is the main driver of the professional fallout.

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Corey Holcomb is speaking out about the professional fallout he says he’s facing after a resurfaced video of an alleged altercation with fellow comedian Cristina Payne began circulating online.

✕

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The longtime stand-up comic recently opened up on his 5150 podcast, claiming the situation has had an immediate and serious impact on his career. According to Holcomb, once the video gained traction and media outlets began reporting on it, bookings started disappearing and opportunities slowed down.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 100.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Holcomb has repeatedly denied punching Payne, but he says that once footage entered the public conversation, his explanation no longer mattered. Instead, he believes public perception quickly shifted against him and began affecting his ability to work.

“I lost a lot of my gigs, by the way—thank you, TMZ,” he said during the podcast. “I lost another gig today… y’all got me good.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The comedian pointed to media coverage as a major turning point. While he says controversy and criticism have followed him throughout his career, Holcomb believes the widespread attention from major outlets changed how venues and promoters responded.

“People been saying stuff about me forever,” he said. “But when TMZ says it, that’s different.”

Holcomb explained that venues that previously booked him without hesitation are now stepping back, citing concerns about the situation and how it might reflect on their businesses. He described the fallout as less about legal issues and more about optics, saying the viral nature of the video has made it difficult to move forward professionally.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Beyond live shows, Holcomb joked that the controversy has slowed other parts of his brand as well. He mentioned stalled merchandise plans and a loss of momentum with fans, describing the situation as a major disruption to his business.

The incident dates back to November 2024, when reports first surfaced about a confrontation between Holcomb and Payne outside the Hollywood Improv. At the time, there was no public video, and details remained limited. However, footage recently began circulating online, showing the two comedians in a heated exchange surrounded by bystanders. Reports suggest there had been tension between them prior to the incident.

As the video spread across social media, the story gained renewed attention and sparked conversation among fans and industry insiders. While Holcomb maintains his side of the story, he says the damage to his career is already being felt.

For now, the comedian appears focused on continuing his podcast and addressing the situation directly with his audience. Whether the controversy will have a long-term impact on his career remains to be seen, but Holcomb says the recent backlash has already changed his professional landscape in a major way.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Corey Holcomb Says TMZ Ruined His Life After Viral Video of Fight was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com