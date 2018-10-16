PAUL ALLEN: Microsoft Co-Founder Dead At 65 From Cancer

Paul Allen, who co-founded Microsoft with Bill Gates, died Monday afternoon from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He was 65.

His death was confirmed by Vulcan, the Seattle-based company he founded in 1986 to manage his various business and philanthropic efforts.

A statement from Allen’s sister, Jody, posted on the company’s website says, “My brother was a remarkable individual on every level. While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend.”

Allen also owned the Seattle Seahawks football team, the NBA’s Portland Trailblazer, Stratolaunch Systems, the Allen Institute and the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence. (Vulcan.com, CNBC)

Fasho Thoughts:

Allen is the second tech billionaire to die from cancer in recent years. Apple co-founder Steve Jobs died in October 2011 from pancreatic cancer.

Even all that money and technological know-how couldn't save Allen from cancer.

Allen was estimated to be the 44th richest man with a net worth of more than $20 billion.

