CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
Home > Fa Sho Celebrity News

PAUL ALLEN: Microsoft Co-Founder Dead At 65 From Cancer

1 reads
Leave a comment

Paul Allen, who co-founded Microsoft with Bill Gates, died Monday afternoon from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He was 65.

His death was confirmed by Vulcan, the Seattle-based company he founded in 1986 to manage his various business and philanthropic efforts.

A statement from Allen’s sister, Jody, posted on the company’s website says, “My brother was a remarkable individual on every level. While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend.”

Allen also owned the Seattle Seahawks football team, the NBA’s Portland Trailblazer, Stratolaunch Systems, the Allen Institute and the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence. (Vulcan.comCNBC)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Allen is the second tech billionaire to die from cancer in recent years. Apple co-founder Steve Jobs died in October 2011 from pancreatic cancer.
  • Even all that money and technological know-how couldn’t save Allen from cancer.
  • Allen was estimated to be the 44th richest man with a net worth of more than $20 billion.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

65 , at , Cancer , Co-Founder , dead , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , From , microsoft , PAUL ALLEN

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close