Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: February 10, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Sybil Wilkes is back with “What We Need to Know,” and this week’s segment covers major moves in politics, corporate accountability, and Black excellence in sports. From the White House to the Winter Olympics, here’s a recap of the stories impacting our community. Here is a breakdown of the critical updates you need on your radar right now. ✕ Partisan Exclusion at the White House In a significant break from tradition, President Trump has excluded all Democratic governors from the upcoming annual White House working meeting. This move has drawn criticism for its partisan nature, sidelining key state leaders from important national discussions. Among those notably uninvited were Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Colorado Governor Jared Polis, who were also left off the list for the traditionally bipartisan black-tie dinner. In response, the National Governors Association has removed the White House session from its official schedule. The association stated that excluding individual leaders undermines crucial opportunities for national collaboration and bipartisan problem-solving. This decision raises questions about the future of inter-party cooperation on a federal level.

EEOC Investigates Nike’s DEI Programs The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) is intensifying its investigation into Nike. The federal agency has filed a motion to compel the sportswear giant to provide internal records as part of a systemic race discrimination probe. The investigation centers on whether Nike’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, such as leadership training programs and criteria for layoffs, have resulted in unfair disadvantages for white employees. Nike maintains that it has acted in good faith, having already supplied thousands of pages of documents to the commission. This case brings the national debate around corporate DEI programs to the forefront, with many watching to see how it will impact diversity efforts in major corporations.

Layla Edwards Makes Olympic History From our Good News file, we celebrate a monumental achievement in sports history. On Thursday, February 5, Layla Edwards became the first Black woman to ever play for Team USA in an Olympic hockey tournament. The 22-year-old from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, made her presence felt immediately. In a dominant 5-1 victory over Czechia, Edwards recorded her first Olympic assist, marking a powerful start to her Olympic journey. Her historic debut is an inspiration and a significant milestone for representation in winter sports, paving the way for future generations of Black athletes to hit the ice.

Elena Meyers Taylor: Bobsleigh Legend Continuing the celebration of Black athletes at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Black America 250 is spotlighting bobsleigh legend Elena Meyers Taylor. As she heads into her historic fifth Olympic Games in Milano Cortina, Italy, she is cementing her status as bobsleigh royalty. The Georgia native is already the most decorated Black athlete in the history of the Winter Olympics. Her incredible track record includes reaching the podium in every single Olympic event she has entered since 2010. Meyers Taylor’s enduring excellence and leadership continue to break barriers and set new standards in the world of winter sports.