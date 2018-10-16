Asian American students who were not accepted into Harvard are now suing the Ivy League University. The suit goes to court this week and threatens affirmative action. It was created by conservatives who are against the policies that typically benefit African American and Latino students. Their ultimate goal is to make affirmative action a thing of the past.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Jazzy Report: Affirmative Action In Danger was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3: