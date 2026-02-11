Bengals free agency: The Best Linebackers For Cincinnati To Target

Source: Don Juan Fasho / Don Juan Fasho

Bengals Young Linebackers Show Promise But Missed Tackles Raise Offseason Questions

The Cincinnati Bengals made a clear investment in the future during the 2025 NFL Draft when they selected Demetrius Knight II and Barrett Carter. Both rookies quickly earned starting roles at linebacker, a strong sign that the coaching staff believed in their talent and readiness to contribute right away.

While both players flashed potential throughout the season, there were growing pains that showed up on film and on the stat sheet.

Knight finished his rookie campaign with 16 missed tackles, while Carter recorded 18. For two players tasked with anchoring the middle of the defense, those numbers highlight an area that must improve heading into year two. Missed tackles can extend drives, flip field position, and ultimately cost games in a division as competitive as the AFC North.

The Bengals now face an important offseason decision. Do they rely solely on internal development and trust that both linebackers will take a leap forward in 2026, or do they bring in veteran help to stabilize the unit?

League analysts suggest Cincinnati should strongly consider signing a free agent linebacker to add depth, experience, and consistency. Several notable names are projected to be available, including Lloyd, Chenal, Bush, Dean, Wagner, Davis, and others.

Each player brings a different skill set. Some are sideline to sideline athletes. Others excel in coverage. A few are proven leaders with playoff experience who could mentor Knight and Carter while still producing at a high level.

The financial commitment would vary significantly depending on the player. Contract projections range anywhere from 8 million dollars annually for mid tier options to as much as 48 million dollars for elite veteran talent.

The Bengals defense showed flashes in 2025, but consistency at linebacker remains a key question mark. If Cincinnati wants to take the next step and return to championship contention, tightening up tackling and reinforcing the second level of the defense could be a priority move this offseason.

One thing is certain. The talent is there. Now it is about development, discipline, and possibly adding the right veteran presence to help elevate the room.