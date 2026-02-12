Source: Thidarat Kwangten / Getty

What To Eat on Valentine’s Day If You’re Planning an Intimate Night

Valentine’s Day usually comes with a classic formula: a romantic dinner, soft lighting, good conversation — and maybe some intimate plans to follow. But what many couples don’t think about is how what’s on the plate can directly impact what happens later in the night.

According to dietitian McKenzie Caldwell, fueling your body properly is one of the most important factors in maintaining healthy hormones and a strong sex drive. While the idea of “aphrodisiac” foods like oysters and chocolate sounds exciting, the science behind specific libido-boosting foods isn’t as solid as pop culture makes it seem.

Instead of stressing over finding the perfect “sexy” food, Caldwell suggests focusing on balance.

Skip the Aphrodisiac Pressure

The concept of magical libido-boosting foods can sometimes create unnecessary pressure around what you “should” eat. There’s limited scientific evidence that any one food will dramatically increase desire. Focusing too much on specific ingredients may even limit what you feel comfortable ordering or enjoying.

The better strategy? Eat in a way that makes your body feel good and energized.

Build a Balanced Plate

If you want the energy for a fun and intimate evening, balance is key. Caldwell recommends including:

Carbohydrates for quick energy

for quick energy Protein to support hormones and muscle function

to support hormones and muscle function Healthy fats for sustained energy and overall hormone health

Skipping meals or under-eating can actually lower energy levels and impact hormone balance — which can negatively affect desire.

Avoid the Mood Killers

Nothing ruins romance faster than stomach discomfort. Be mindful of foods that typically upset your stomach, cause bloating, or leave you feeling sluggish. That might mean going easy on:

Greasy or overly heavy meals

Extremely spicy dishes

Foods you know your body doesn’t tolerate well

And while a glass of wine can set the mood, too much alcohol can do the opposite. Excess drinking may lower inhibitions, but it can also decrease performance and physical responsiveness.

The Bottom Line

The most important ingredient for an intimate Valentine’s Day isn’t oysters or chocolate — it’s feeling good in your own body. Eating enough, choosing balanced meals, and avoiding foods that cause discomfort can help you stay energized and confident for whatever the night brings.

Romance starts with connection, but it’s sustained by how you feel — and that begins with how you fuel your body.