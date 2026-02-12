Bad Bunny’s Big Game Performance Rated Fourth-Most Watched Halftime

Bad Bunny's live performance celebrated Puerto Rican pride and Latin music's global influence, drawing 128.2 million viewers.

Kid Rock's pre-taped 'All-American' show faced scrutiny over lip-syncing and reached a smaller audience of 5 million.

The contrast between the two halftime shows highlights the cultural divide in entertainment today.

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Draws 128.2 Million Viewers — Kid Rock’s “All-American” Special Pulls 5 Million

Super Bowl LX delivered not one, but two very different halftime experiences this year — and the numbers tell a powerful story.

While Bad Bunny didn’t surpass Kendrick Lamar’s record-breaking 2025 halftime ratings, his performance still pulled in an impressive 128.2 million viewers, making it the fourth most-watched halftime show in Super Bowl history.

A Celebration of Puerto Rican Culture

Bad Bunny’s live halftime performance was more than a concert — it was a cultural moment. The global superstar used one of the biggest stages in the world to celebrate Puerto Rican pride, unity, and Latin music’s global influence.

The show featured surprise guest appearances from Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, blending genres and generations in a performance that critics praised for its message and impact. Music critic Jim Harrington called it “a beautiful statement” of unity, highlighting how the show embraced diversity while bringing millions together.

Bad Bunny has continued to make history beyond the Super Bowl stage. He recently became the first artist to win Grammy Award for Album of the Year for a Spanish-language album. During his acceptance speech, he boldly declared “ICE out,” a statement that sparked political backlash and reportedly angered President Trump and some of his supporters.

Love him or criticize him, Bad Bunny continues to use his platform unapologetically.

Kid Rock’s “All-American Halftime Show” Faces Scrutiny

In contrast, Kid Rock’s separately produced “All-American Halftime Show” delivered a much smaller audience, drawing approximately 5 million viewers.

The pre-taped special featured performances by Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett. Gilbert opened with an electric guitar rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” while Brice paid tribute to conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

However, the show quickly became a topic of social media discussion for another reason — lip-syncing concerns. Viewers pointed out noticeable discrepancies between Kid Rock’s vocals and microphone placement during parts of the performance, leading to criticism online.

Two Shows, Two Audiences

The stark contrast between the two halftime productions highlights more than just viewership numbers — it reflects the cultural divide in entertainment today.

Bad Bunny’s live, culturally driven spectacle reached nearly 130 million viewers and generated critical acclaim. Kid Rock’s pre-taped patriotic showcase targeted a more niche audience and faced performance scrutiny.

Regardless of where fans stand, one thing is clear: the Super Bowl halftime stage remains one of the most powerful platforms in entertainment — and artists are using it to make statements that go far beyond music.