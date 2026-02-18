Listen Live
Dr. Alecia Heelan: From Skating to Saving Lives

Published on February 18, 2026

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
Short Track Speed Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 10
Source: BSR Agency / Getty

Before she was saving lives in the operating room, Dr. Alecia Heelan had her sights set on something very different — Olympic gold.

As a young athlete, Heelan dreamed of winning the Olympics in pair skating. She dedicated years to intense training, long practices, and the kind of discipline only elite athletes truly understand. The ice rink was her world, and the Olympic stage felt within reach.

But at 18 years old, everything changed.

A serious injury forced her to reconsider her path. The dream she had built her life around suddenly slipped away, leaving her at a crossroads. Instead of allowing the setback to define her, Heelan redirected her drive and determination toward a new calling — medicine.

Trading Skates for Scrubs

Today, Dr. Heelan serves as a breast surgical oncologist at UC Health, where precision, focus, and composure under pressure are critical every single day. While her Olympic aspirations may not have materialized, the mindset she developed as a competitive figure skater never left her.

The discipline required to train at an elite level now shows up in the operating room. The mental strength needed to perform under the spotlight translates seamlessly into performing complex surgeries. And the resilience she built on the ice helps her guide patients through some of the most difficult moments of their lives.

Finding Greater Purpose

Dr. Heelan has shared that although she once envisioned standing on an Olympic podium, she has found even deeper meaning in her work as a surgeon. Helping patients navigate breast cancer diagnoses and treatment brings a sense of purpose that extends far beyond medals or trophies.

Her athletic background continues to shape how she approaches challenges — with preparation, confidence, and unwavering focus. In many ways, she is still competing — but now the goal is healing, hope, and life-changing outcomes.

A Different Kind of Victory

Dr. Alecia Heelan’s journey is a powerful reminder that sometimes the path we don’t expect leads to our greatest impact. While she may not have represented her country on Olympic ice, she represents something equally powerful every day: compassion, strength, and excellence in medicine.

Her Olympic dream may have changed — but her championship mindset never did.

