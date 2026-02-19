West Clermont Claims Girls Basketball Championship Over Milford, 68–54

It was a championship showdown to remember as West Clermont High School faced off against Milford High School in a highly anticipated girls basketball title game. When the final buzzer sounded, West Clermont stood tall, securing a commanding 68–54 victory and bringing home the championship trophy.

From the opening tip-off, West Clermont set the tone with relentless defensive pressure and fast-paced offense. Their ability to convert turnovers into points gave them early momentum, and they never looked back. By halftime, West Clermont had built a solid lead, fueled by sharp shooting from beyond the arc and strong finishes in the paint.

Milford fought hard to stay within striking distance, showing heart and determination throughout the game. A third-quarter push narrowed the gap briefly, but West Clermont responded with composure. Their balanced scoring attack and disciplined ball movement kept Milford on their heels.

Love 100.3? Get more! Join the 100.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The fourth quarter sealed the deal. West Clermont controlled the tempo, dominated the boards, and capitalized on key free throws down the stretch to secure the 14-point victory. The championship win reflects not only their talent but also their teamwork, preparation, and resilience all season long.

For Milford, the loss does little to overshadow a strong season and a hard-fought tournament run. Their grit and sportsmanship were evident until the final seconds.

In the end, it was West Clermont’s night — a championship performance marked by confidence, chemistry, and championship-level execution. The 68–54 victory will be remembered as a defining moment for the program and a celebration of hard work paying off on the biggest stage. 🏀✨